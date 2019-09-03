App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah, J P Nadda meet former J&K guv Jagmohan; discuss issues related to Article 370

The BJP has embarked on a month-long exercise to seek people's support on the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status, with its leaders and workers asked to fan out across the country to hold meetings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan on September 3 as part of its 'sampark abhiyan' to reach out to leading members of society over the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

Jagmohan (91) is known for his hardline stand on the Kashmir issue. He was also a minister in the first BJP-led NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Close

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Shah and Nadda to the meeting.

The Union government on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 04:52 pm

