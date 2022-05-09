English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amit Shah in Assam on three-day tour, to interact with BSF officials at border outpost

    Amit Shah was received at the Guwahati airport by Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders late on Sunday. "Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over next two days in Assam," Sarma tweeted.

    PTI
    May 09, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam on a three-day visit, during which he will attend the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government's first anniversary celebrations, and travel to the India-Bangladesh border.

    Shah was received at the Guwahati airport by Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders late on Sunday. "Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over next two days in Assam," Sarma tweeted.

    The home minister will visit the Mankachar border outpost of the BSF on Monday morning and interact with the officials posted there. He will also lay the foundation and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

    Shah will later inaugurate the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district, and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the evening. On Tuesday, he will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interact with the officers and personnel of the force.

    He will then address a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation. Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Assam #BSF #India #Politics
    first published: May 9, 2022 09:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.