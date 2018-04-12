Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hubbali; Predicts 150 plus win for BJP

BJP president Amit Shah held a roadshow here in north Karnataka today amid a rousing reception, as he sought support for the party in the May 12 assembly elections.

A large number people marched along with Shah who was showered with flowers and welcomed. Addressing the crowd, Shah took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's extensive tour of the poll-bound state saying the Siddaramaiah government's days were numbered and predicted a huge win for BJP.

On his sixth round of campaign tour, Shah was accompanied by BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and MP Prahlad Joshi and other party functionaries in the event.

As his vehicle ambled along the narrow bylanes of Hubbali, pro-BJP slogans rented the air. Party workers painted the route saffron with BPJ flags and festoons.

Encouraged by the rousing reception, Shah predicted that the BJP will get 150 seats in the elections.

He sought the assistance of his party sympathisers to call their relatives and friends in Karnataka seeking their votes in favour of BJP.

Shah told the cheering crowd that Congress’ days are numbered in Karnataka.

"Rahul Baba is travelling to Karnataka extensively. Let him travel as his government’s days are numbered. A journalist asked me why Rahul Gandhi was touring the state so much. I said this was his effort to save the last major citadel. Karnataka is Congress party's ATM of corruption,” he charged.

Shah said he has spoken to people of Karnataka and claimed there was anger against the government all over.