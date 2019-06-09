App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah holds meetings with BJP leaders from 3 Assembly poll-bound states

The deliberations among the party leaders are believed to have focused on the preparation for the polls, with Shah taking stock of the prevailing political situation and discussing the BJP's strategy.

BJP president Amit Shah on June 9 held deliberations with the party's core group leaders from three Assembly poll-bound states. Party sources said Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year, at the BJP headquarters here.

The BJP is in power in all the three states and their chief ministers also attended the exercise.

The BJP is in power in all the three states and their chief ministers also attended the exercise.

The BJP's main rival in all three states is either the Congress, as in Haryana, or an opposition alliance in which it is a major presence, as in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The saffron party decimated its rivals in these states in the recent Lok Sabha polls but Assembly elections will be fought on state-specific issues, with the performance of the respective state governments likely to be central planks.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 08:39 pm

