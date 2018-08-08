App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Amit Shah hints at Assam-like NRC in other states, says ‘infiltrators’ have no right to vote

Speaking to News18 during Baithak the biggest gathering of political leaders ahead of next year’s general elections, Shah said, “40 lakh infiltrators have entered our country illegally.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Those who cannot prove their citizenship have no right to participate in elections, BJP president Amit Shah said on the issue of the controversy surrounding the National Register for Citizens (NRC) draft report.

He also said after concluding the issue of NRC in Assam the government will decide on how, when and whether to proceed on conducting similar exercises in other parts of the country.

Speaking to News18 during Baithak the biggest gathering of political leaders ahead of next year’s general elections, Shah said, “40 lakh infiltrators have entered our country illegally.

They have no right to remain in the country...We will give all of them opportunity to prove their citizenship but those who are unable to do so have no right to participate in the democratic processes of the country. He added that those who are found to be living in the country illegally will not be deported.

Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:01 am

tags #Amit Shah #Assam #India #NRC #Politics

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.