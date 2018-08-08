Amit Shah hints at Assam-like NRC in other states, says ‘infiltrators’ have no right to vote

Those who cannot prove their citizenship have no right to participate in elections, BJP president Amit Shah said on the issue of the controversy surrounding the National Register for Citizens (NRC) draft report.

He also said after concluding the issue of NRC in Assam the government will decide on how, when and whether to proceed on conducting similar exercises in other parts of the country.

Speaking to News18 during Baithak the biggest gathering of political leaders ahead of next year’s general elections, Shah said, “40 lakh infiltrators have entered our country illegally.

They have no right to remain in the country...We will give all of them opportunity to prove their citizenship but those who are unable to do so have no right to participate in the democratic processes of the country. He added that those who are found to be living in the country illegally will not be deported.