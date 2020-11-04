Amit Shah headed to Bengal in the middle of Bihar polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who gave the Bihar elections a miss, is headed to West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) next goal ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled in 2021.

Shah is expected to focus primarily on fixing the BJP’s organisational structure in the state during the two-day visit, according to the sources. Earlier, the BJP national president JP Nadda was to visit West Bengal but his plan was changed.

The party’s West Bengal unit has seen resentment since senior leader Rahul Sinha was dropped as national secretary and instead former Trinamool Congress leaders like Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra, were elevated.

Shah is expected to land at Kolkata International Airport at 8:30 pm today and will stay for the night at a hotel in Rajarhat. The Home Minister will travel to Bankura district on November 5 where he will preside over the party's organisational meetings. He is also scheduled to pay homage to the 18th century tribal freedom fighter Birsa Mundal before visiting a tribal village, Chaturdahi to have lunch with tribal families on the visit.

Shah, who had played a crucial role in the expansion of the BJP's organisation in the state will discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"It will be more or less indoor programmes. There are chances that he might address a press conference in Kolkata," he told news agency PTI

Shah’s visit comes in the backdrop of his meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who has been involved in a bitter feud with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.

On November 6, Shah will visit the Dakhsineswar Temple and have lunch with a Matua famliy, a Dalit population in West Bengal, at Rajarhat. He will also attend the party’s organisational meeting for the 2021 Assembly polls, in Salt Lake before flying back to Delhi

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP, which never ruled West Bengal, won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats and the party is now gearing up for Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be conducted in six months.

Last month, during the Durga Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Puja Pandals for the first time. The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the most famous sons and daughters of Bengal and even spoke a few words in the language.

Shah has not, so far, campaigned in poll-bound Bihar where Prime Minister Modi addressed 12 rallies. The third and the last phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.