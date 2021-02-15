Amit Shah has plans to form BJP governments in Nepal, Sri Lanka: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb (Image: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has found himself in the midst of another controversy after his latest remarks at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event in Tripura’s capital Agartala.

According to a report by NDTV, Deb said at the event that the party had plans to expand across not only in those parts of the country where it was not a dominant force, but also in neighbouring nations.

Deb claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had plans to set up BJP governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka, NDTV reported.

The 49-year-old Tripura chief minister cited a conversation he claimed to have had while preparing for the Tripura Legislative Assembly election in 2018. The BJP defeated the Left Front and formed the state government there after around 25 years.

The news report cited Deb as quoting Shah, then BJP national president, as having spoken about an 'overseas' expansion after winning in all the states in India.

"We were talking in the state guesthouse when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP formed its government in several states. In reply, Amit Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. 'We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government'," the news report quoted Deb as saying.

During the party event, Deb also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress would be defeated in the upcoming assembly election.

Praising Shah's leadership for making the saffron party the "world's largest party", Deb also reportedly said that the BJP would change the pattern of power shifting between the Left Front and the Congress every five years in Kerala by emerging as the winner in the coming state polls there.