Amit Shah hails OBC bill, terms it 'historic'

BJP president Amit Shah termed the passage of a bill, which seeks to grant constitutional status to the OBC commission, as "historic" and said it is a big step towards making an equitable society. In a series of tweets, he said it is a move towards creating a new India where all sections of society live with dignity and harmony.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government for the bill's passage, Shah said it has always been the BJP's goal to create an egalitarian and just society as its mantra is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

"This is a historic and big step of the Modi government for creating an equitable society," Shah said, adding the demand for such a bill had been pending for decades.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 which was passed in the Lok Sabha today seeks to grant the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) constitutional status at par with National Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST).

It will now need to be passed by the Rajya Sabha before it is implemented.