App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah hails OBC bill, terms it 'historic'

Hailing the Narendra Modi government for the bill's passage, Shah said it has always been the BJP's goal to create an egalitarian and just society as its mantra is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah termed the passage of a bill, which seeks to grant constitutional status to the OBC commission, as "historic" and said it is a big step towards making an equitable society. In a series of tweets, he said it is a move towards creating a new India where all sections of society live with dignity and harmony.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government for the bill's passage, Shah said it has always been the BJP's goal to create an egalitarian and just society as its mantra is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

"This is a historic and big step of the Modi government for creating an equitable society," Shah said, adding the demand for such a bill had been pending for decades.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 which was passed in the Lok Sabha today seeks to grant the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) constitutional status at par with National Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST).

It will now need to be passed by the Rajya Sabha before it is implemented.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:15 am

tags #Amit Shah #India #OBC #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.