Amit Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

BJP president Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on January 16 for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.
"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.Shah had informed people about his illness on January 16 in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 12:04 pm