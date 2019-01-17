Amit Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

BJP president Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on January 16 for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.

Shah had informed people about his illness on January 16 in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.