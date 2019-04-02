App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah 'daydreaming' about abrogating Article 370 in J&K, says Mehbooba Mufti

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on April 2 said BJP president Amit Shah was "daydreaming" about abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution that provides special status to the state.

Mufti said the Constitutional provision is a bridge between the people of the state and India.

"I want to tell Amit Shah that you are daydreaming if you think you will abrogate Article 370," Mufti said while addressing a workers' meet in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said if the constitutional provision was removed, then mainstream politicians, including her, will have to reconsider their future course of action.

related news

"If you break this bridge, then mainstream politicians like Mehbooba Mufti, who swear by the Constitution of India and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, will also have to reconsider our future course of action because we have upheld the Indian flag and if you touch (Article) 370, then this flag will not remain in our hands or on our shoulders," she said.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

Mufti was reacting to the reported remarks of Shah underscoring the BJP's commitment to abrogate Articles 370 and 35-A.

Asked about what the Narendra Modi government had done to meet the BJP's promise to repeal Articles 370 and 35-A, Shah had told a news channel on Sunday that his party remains firm on its commitment, but cited lack of majority in the Rajya Sabha as the reason behind not fulfilling it so far.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

Kamal Nath Restores Security Cover to RSS Bhopal Office, Complainant t ...

Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specificati ...

Ultimate Kho-Kho: India's First IPL-Style Professional Kho-Kho League ...

Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses ...

Experts Welcome Congress' Promise to Bring School Education Under Stat ...

Stop Promoting Terrorism: Rajnath Tells Pakistan

Follow This Wellness Guide to Quit Smoking, Drinking

Governance Goes into Reverse Gear When Congress and Its Allies are in ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.