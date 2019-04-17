Amit Shah criticizes TMC MLA's statement on central forces

BJP national president Amit Shah on April 17 criticised TMC MLA Ratna Ghosh Kar for her comments against the central forces in the state in connection with the parliamentary polls and said her comments prove that TMC believes in the idea of violence and anarchy.

His comment follows Trinamool Congress lawmaker Ratna Ghosh Kar, an MLA from Chakdah in Nadia district, who during a party meeting asked its workers to "chase away central forces with brooms" during voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

"Finally, Mamata didis trusted lieutenant accepts that her party believes in the idea of violence and anarchy. But I want to remind Mamata didi that such destruction of democracy won't last long. People of Bengal will vote out TMC at the hustings. Her time is up," Shah said in a tweet and posted the video.

In the video Kar is seen saying "If you want to win a war, there is no fair or unfair, democratic or undemocratic way of winning it. You have to win it by any means. I have seen in the 2016 elections how central forces beat up our boys - there was a bloodbath. This time it is even more challenging, but there is nothing to be scared about.

"I will go to each and every booth and we will not care about the central forces. If the central forces are pro-active I will request the (Trinamool) Mahila Morcha members to pickup broomsticks and chase them away from our area," the MLA is heard saying in the video that has gone viral.

The BJP time and again has accussed TMC of not letting central forces work during the Lok Sabha polls.

Describing entire West Bengal as "sensitive", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party has urged the Election Commission to deploy central forces and install CCTVs in all booths of the state for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Impartial polling will be "next to impossible" if the EC does not deploy central forces in all the booths, he said.

Voting in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha seats was held on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases.