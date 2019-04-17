App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah criticizes TMC MLA's statement on central forces

The BJP time and again has accussed TMC of not letting central forces work during the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP national president Amit Shah on April 17 criticised TMC MLA Ratna Ghosh Kar for her comments against the central forces in the state in connection with the parliamentary polls and said her comments prove that TMC believes in the idea of violence and anarchy.

His comment follows Trinamool Congress lawmaker Ratna Ghosh Kar, an MLA from Chakdah in Nadia district, who during a party meeting asked its workers to "chase away central forces with brooms" during voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

"Finally, Mamata didis trusted lieutenant accepts that her party believes in the idea of violence and anarchy. But I want to remind Mamata didi that such destruction of democracy won't last long. People of Bengal will vote out TMC at the hustings. Her time is up," Shah said in a tweet and posted the video.

In the video Kar is seen saying "If you want to win a war, there is no fair or unfair, democratic or undemocratic way of winning it. You have to win it by any means. I have seen in the 2016 elections how central forces beat up our boys - there was a bloodbath. This time it is even more challenging, but there is nothing to be scared about.

related news

"I will go to each and every booth and we will not care about the central forces. If the central forces are pro-active I will request the (Trinamool) Mahila Morcha members to pickup broomsticks and chase them away from our area," the MLA is heard saying in the video that has gone viral.

The BJP time and again has accussed TMC of not letting central forces work during the Lok Sabha polls.

Describing entire West Bengal as "sensitive", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party has urged the Election Commission to deploy central forces and install CCTVs in all booths of the state for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Impartial polling will be "next to impossible" if the EC does not deploy central forces in all the booths, he said.

Voting in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha seats was held on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update

AAP, Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Seat Last Hurdle in Alli ...

Bhim Army Chief's U-turn: Won't Fight Modi in Varanasi to Keep Dalit V ...

Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Dig ...

Akhilesh Takes a Jibe at Yogi, Asks Voters to Beware of ‘Thokidar’ ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderaba ...

After Clean Sweep in 2014, Mahagathbandhan Surge May Trip the BJP in U ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.