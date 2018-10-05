Amit Shah challenges Congress to open debate on development

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday challenged the Congress to an "open debate" on the development works done by the party during its rule, as compared to the work done by Chief Minister Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had always practised the politics of development.

"We are ready for an open debate with the Congress on the development works done by its governments in 55 years as against the 15 years of Raman Singh's government in Chhattisgarh and five years of the Narendra Modi government," Shah told a rally during the conclusion of the "Atal Vikas Yatra" at Narharpur in Kanker district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

During the two-phase yatra, Singh covered all the 90 Assembly constituencies in 27 districts of the state to highlight his government's achievements.

Lauding the chief minister, Shah said Singh traversed 11,000 km in the Assembly constituencies, adding, "It is commendable that even after 15 years in power, the chief minister connects with the people."

He noted that Chhattisgarh, which was earlier a "BIMARU" state, was ruled by the Congress for three years.

"But that (Congress) government did nothing to improve the situation. (Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vjapayee created Chhattisgarh and it was Raman Singh who developed the state. All sections of the society benefited from the governance of Modi and Singh," Shah said.

While Singh developed the state, the Modi government at the Centre encouraged the development, he added.

The acronym "BIMARU" was coined in the 1980s to refer to the economic condition of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.