you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah chairs meeting of top ministers

The meeting is understood to have discussed the issue of crude oil supply amid rising prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Home Minister Amit Shah on June 4 presided over a meeting of top ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The ministers were closeted for more than an hour in the Home Ministry, officials said.

Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present. The meeting is understood to have discussed the issue of crude oil supply amid rising prices.

Officials from the ministries of finance and petroleum along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were present in the meeting chaired by Shah, an official said.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

