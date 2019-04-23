App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah casts vote in Gujarat, says every vote can take nation ahead

After casting his vote at a polling booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, he asked people to participate in "this festival of democracy".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, cast his vote here on Tuesday and urged people to exercise their democratic right for ensuring the country's

security and boosting the economy.

After casting his vote at a polling booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, he asked people to participate in "this festival of democracy".

"There is great enthusiasm among voters for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls across the country. I have learnt that people are also participating with enthusiasm in all 26 seats in Gujarat," he said.

Appealing people to come out and vote, he said, "Your one vote can provide security to the country. Your one vote can make the country more capable.

related news

Your one vote can make the country prosperous and lead it on the path of development." "It is my appeal to the youth as well as first-time

voters that you need to vote for building India's future. You should vote for ensuring the security of the country and to boost the economy," he added.

After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Kameshwar Mahadev Temple located near the polling booth.

Earlier, Shah accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he went to cast his vote at a polling booth set up at a school in Ranip area of the city.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat is being held in a single phase on Tuesday.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Sri Lanka Observes 3-minute Silence to Pay Homage to Easter Attack Vic ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: "Thought He Was Educated," Says Jaya Prada On ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Congress & NCP Will Perform Well Across Indi ...

Here’s What’s at Stake in 2 Lok Sabha Seats of Daman and Diu, Dadr ...

Satyajit Ray: The Lesser-known Facts About the First Indian to Win Hon ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Ever ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on ...

India to Get Extra Oil from Major Producers to Make Up for Iranian Oil ...

Apple Could Add Some Popular iOS Features to macOS, Including Screen T ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature, li ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex pares opening gains, turns range-bound, ...

Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi (818) Review: Should you invest in this pension p ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sensex rebounds over 180 points, Nifty above 11,600-mark; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.