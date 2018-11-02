App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah calls on Mohan Bhagwat during RSS conclave

Shah arrived in the city at around 2 am and directly went to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander, a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

BJP president Amit Shah called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday in Maharashtra's Bhayander, where the sangh's three-day meeting is currently underway.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.

The RSS office-bearer declined to reveal any details of the meeting between Shah and Bhagwat.

He said, "The meeting was related to the party (BJP), but not the RSS conclave".
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #RSS conclave

