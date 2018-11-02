Amit Shah calls on Mohan Bhagwat during RSS conclave

BJP president Amit Shah called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday in Maharashtra's Bhayander, where the sangh's three-day meeting is currently underway.

Shah arrived in the city at around 2 am and directly went to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander, a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.

The RSS office-bearer declined to reveal any details of the meeting between Shah and Bhagwat.

He said, "The meeting was related to the party (BJP), but not the RSS conclave".