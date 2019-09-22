Amit Shah blames Jawaharlal Nehru for PoK's existence

Blaming former prime minister late Jawaharlal Nehru for the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 22 said it would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country.

Targeting Nehru over "non-integration" of Kashmir with India, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, should have handled the issue, instead of the then prime minister.

Addressing a rally on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and to campaign for the BJP for the next month's Maharashtra Assembly polls, he said, "The Congress sees politics behind Article 370 abrogation, we don't see it that way."

"The PoK wouldn't have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pakistan...Sardar Patel should have handled Kashmir, instead of Nehru handling it," he said.

"Not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

The senior BJP leader said there was no unrest in Kashmir and in the coming days, "terrorism will be finished".

Without taking any names, he said three dynasties which ruled Kashmir didn't allow the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to be set up there.

"Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir now are feeling the heat despite the cold there," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to tell people whether they support or oppose removal of Article 370.

Addressing the gathering, he also expressed confidence that Devendra Fadnavis will again be the chief minister after the state polls next month.