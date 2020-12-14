PlusFinancial Times
Amit Shah appointed BJP ‘panna pramukh’ in Gujarat poll campaign

Under the 'panna pramukh' model of booth management, the Bharatiya Janata Party appoints an in-charge for every page of the electoral roll.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 01:46 PM IST
File image: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah

With an eye on the next assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the ‘panna pramukh (page in-charge)’ in the state’s Naranpura assembly constituency.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s micro-level booth management strategy, the former party president is now in charge of a ‘page’ of voters in Shivkunj society of ward number 10 in booth number 38 of the assembly seat that he once represented.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said, that Shah has inspired party workers by taking up the responsibility. “Union home minister Amit Shahji has provided another great inspirational example by constituting page committee as a Page Pramukh,” Paatil tweeted.

Under this model of booth management, the party appoints a ‘pramukh (in-charge)’ for a ‘panna (page)’ in the electoral rolls. The panna pramukh is given the responsibility of focusing on 8-12 families comprising about 60 voters to create a larger voter base.

The model, considered Shah’s brainchild, was first used in Gujarat during the 2007 assembly elections and has since been replicated in other states. As many as 15 lakh panna pramukhs have been appointed by the party across 52,000 polling booths of Gujarat so far. Each booth has around 1,000 voters.

“Organisation sustains only when you have role models, good practices and benchmarks,” BJP leader BL Santosh said in a tweet.

State unit chief Paatil had recently announced that the BJP would target all 182 assembly seats of Gujarat under this campaign. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior BJP leaders from the state had also participate in the campaign.

Gujarat will head for assembly polls in 2022. However, elections for municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats are expected to be held in February 2021.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member House. Congress, the main opposition party in the state, had won 77.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #BJP #Gujarat #India #Politics
