App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah backs Sabarimala devotees, slams Kerala govt on arrest of protesters

He condemned the arrest of over 2,000 devotees, including RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, across the state agitating against the entry of women of all ages into the temple

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday extended full support to the protest by Ayyappa devotees against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme court order on the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left government was trying to "suppress" the agitation by force.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating the district BJP office, Shah said the state government was using police force to challenge the protest by devotees.

He condemned the arrest of over 2,000 devotees, including RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, across the state agitating against the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

Shah, who began his speech with 'Swamiya Saranam Ayyappa' mantra, said the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to pay a "heavy price" if the suppression of the agitation continues.

related news

In a warning to Vijayan, he said the effort by his government to clamp down on the agitation amounted to "playing with fire".

"Chief Minister must stop the brutality in the name of implementing the SC verdict," he said adding that even women in the state were against the government move to implement the top court's order.

Alleging that the Left government was trying to "destroy" Sabarimala temple and the "Hindu traditions," the BJP chief said the saffron party won't allow the CPI(M)-led government to "gamble with Hindu faith."

"There is no restriction for women to offer prayers in any other Ayyappa temple... The uniqueness of the Sabarimala shrine has to be protected," he said.

"The communist government is conspiring against temples. They have created an emergency like situation in Kerala," he added.

Recalling that the Left government had not implemented several court orders before, Shah said the court order in the matter should be implemented by respecting the sentiments of devotees.

Making it clear that the saffron party was all set to make the Sabarimala issue one of its main agendas in the state, he concluded his speech by asking party workers to call "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa."

The temple had witnessed high drama with around a dozen women in 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the temple by protesting devotees after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.