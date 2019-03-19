Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over arrest of techies for raising pro-Modi slogans



Hugs for ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans?

Where are the champions of ‘Free Speech’? Yuvraj of CONgress must know ‘जिस ओर युवा चलता है उस ओर युग चलता है'। Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics. https://t.co/AXqeyihKJy March 19, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah on March 19 targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the alleged arrest of some techies in Bengaluru for raising pro-Modi slogans, saying youngsters give direction to the future and he should "stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics".

The BJP chief in his tweet tagged a post by his party's Karnataka unit which said the state police had arrested some techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru. Gandhi was to address a meeting at the venue.

"This is the real face of democracy in a Cong-JD(S) ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," it had said, posting a purported video of some people being taken away by cops.