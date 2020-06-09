App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over culture of political violence in West Bengal

"Bengal is the only state in the entire country where the culture of political violence is flourishing," he told the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged culture of political violence in the state.

He said though the BJP wants to expand its influence in the TMC-ruled state, its goal is to rid West Bengal of the "environment of terror".

"Bengal is the only state in the entire country where the culture of political violence is flourishing," he told the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally.

He said despite the BJP winning a staggering 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he held the 18 it won in the state dear.

related news

The senior BJP leader assailed the West Bengal government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat health scheme for the poor.

Castigating Banerjee over her stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shah said the people of Bengal will reduce her to a "political refugee" because it.

The Union Home Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government for its bold steps in the aftermath of the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

"Nobody uttered a word when terrorists intruded and beheaded our soldiers with impunity when the UPA was in power. Our surgical and air strikes sent out a strong message that we have zero tolerance to terrorism," he said.

He accused the Trinamool Congress government of patronising corruption.

"There is corruption everywhere. It continued unabated even when the people of Bengal were reeling under the impact of cyclone Amphan," he alleged.

Shah said Mamata Banerjee "insulted" migrants by calling 'Shramik Special' trains carrying them to Bengal during the lockdown "Corona Express".

"These migrants will now ensure your exit from power," he said.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Mamata Banerjee #political violence #Politics #west bengal

