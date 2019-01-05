App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah attacks Karnataka govt after petrol price rise

Amit Shah's comments came a day after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka raised tax rates on petrol and diesel to 32 percent and 21 percent respectively

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah lashed out at the the Congress-JD(S) dispensation in Karnataka on January 5 after it hiked tax on petrol and diesel,  saying why should the people pay such a heavy price for "corruption and inefficiency of the state government".

"Under the present state government in Karnataka, farmers are dying. Dalits are being enslaved. Common man is being oppressed with taxes. Why should the people of Karnataka pay such a heavy price for the corruption and inefficiency of the state government?" Shah said in a tweet.

The BJP chief's comments came a day after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka raised tax rates on petrol and diesel to 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, citing adverse impact on the state revenue collection due to continuous fall in prices of crude oil in international market.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.