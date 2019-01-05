Amit Shah attacks Karnataka govt after petrol price rise

BJP president Amit Shah lashed out at the the Congress-JD(S) dispensation in Karnataka on January 5 after it hiked tax on petrol and diesel, saying why should the people pay such a heavy price for "corruption and inefficiency of the state government".

"Under the present state government in Karnataka, farmers are dying. Dalits are being enslaved. Common man is being oppressed with taxes. Why should the people of Karnataka pay such a heavy price for the corruption and inefficiency of the state government?" Shah said in a tweet.

The BJP chief's comments came a day after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka raised tax rates on petrol and diesel to 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, citing adverse impact on the state revenue collection due to continuous fall in prices of crude oil in international market.