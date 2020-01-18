App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah attacks Cong, terms those against CAA 'anti-dalits''

Addressing a public meeting on the CAA as part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 18 challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely. Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi...read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims....our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you," Shah said.

The BJP national president also accused the Congress, the Communist party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JDS, BSP, and SP of indulging in vote bank politicson CAA.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders attended the rally.

First Published on Jan 18, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #CAA #Citizenship (Amendment) Act

