    Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal on two-day visit

    Amit Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport, was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

    PTI
    May 05, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls, with his itinerary including organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

    Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport, was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

    The home minister will on Thursday inaugurate BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj and lay the foundation stone of the Maitri' museum at Haridaspur, official sources said. He will address a public meeting in Siliguri in the evening.

    On Friday, Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel. The Union minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later on Friday, will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the state BJP headquarters.



    PTI
    first published: May 5, 2022 11:25 am
