English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amit Shah arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

    Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other state leaders received Shah, who arrived at 1.30 am along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend the 75th anniversary function of an Odia daily and launch a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other programmes.

    Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other state leaders received Shah, who arrived at 1.30 am along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    A large number of party workers and supporters had also gathered at the airport to welcome the home minister. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place on the stretch of the road leading to a private hotel in Jaydev Vihar area in the city where Shah is staying.

    During his tour, the Union minister will pay obeisance at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary function of the Odia daily Prajatantra' at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

    Shah will also launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and attend a meeting of the BJP's core committee, party leaders said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Odisha #Politics
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.