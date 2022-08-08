Amit Shah arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend the 75th anniversary function of an Odia daily and launch a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other programmes.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other state leaders received Shah, who arrived at 1.30 am along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A large number of party workers and supporters had also gathered at the airport to welcome the home minister. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place on the stretch of the road leading to a private hotel in Jaydev Vihar area in the city where Shah is staying.

During his tour, the Union minister will pay obeisance at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary function of the Odia daily Prajatantra' at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

Shah will also launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and attend a meeting of the BJP's core committee, party leaders said.