Amit Shah appeals farmers to go to Burari ground; says ready to hold talks as soon as they shift

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

He also said the government has made arrangements for water, toilets and medical care at the ground in north Delhi so that the farmers are not inconvenienced and they can stage their demonstrations in a democratic and peaceful manner there.

"For the last few days, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and some other parts of the country have come to the border of Delhi. Farmers have gathered on the two major highways coming from Punjab near the border of Delhi since yesterday. Farmers are facing many problems due to heavy cold. Other people are also facing problems.

"Therefore, I have a humble appeal to our farmer brothers that the government has made proper arrangement for you in Burari in Delhi, where you can stage your demonstrations," he said in an appeal in Hindi which was posted in the official WhatsApp group of the home ministry.

Shah said a delegation of the farmers has been invited on December 3, on behalf of the central government to discuss about detailed talks on their problems.

"Some farmers unions and farmers have demanded that talks be held immediately instead of December 3. So, I assure everyone that the central government is ready to hold discussions with you as soon as you shift to the ground (in Burari)," he said.

Shah also said detailed discussions were held in New Delhi on November 13 regarding their problems, which was attended by the agriculture and railway ministers on behalf of the central government.