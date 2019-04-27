App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams

Making a comparison between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi's working style, Shah said PM Modi works 18 hours a day and has not taken a single leave in the last 20 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on April 27 accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams and asserted all those involved in these scandals will be jailed in 90 days if the party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in this mineral-rich belt under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged that BJD MAs, MPs and officers were involved in both chit fund and mining scams, but the culprits went scot-free.

"Chit fund looteras and mining mafia were not put behind the bars as Naveen Patnaik protected them," the BJP chief alleged and asserted the culprits would land in jail within 90 days if his party forms government in Odisha after elections. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously in four phases. The fourth phase will be held on Monday. Shah said no action was taken by the BJD government to recover money from the mining mafias as per the recommendation of the M B Shah Commission.

Hitting out at Patnaik government, Shah said the centre provided Rs 6,000 crore to the state under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for the development of tribals, but the state government failed to utilise the funds.

related news

Basic necessities of the people like roads, drinking water, electricity and healthcare facilities could not be provided as the chief minister is unable to understand Odia.

Lamenting that Patnaik failed to learn Odia in last 20 years, Shah said people must choose an Odia-speaking chief minister who can understand their problems and redress them. Patnaik is serving as CM continously since 2000.

Making a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi's working style, Shah said Modi works 18 hours a day and has not taken a single leave in the last 20 years.

On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi goes on leave every two months, he said mockingly.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Brahmastra postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan’ ...

SOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Son ...

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s camaraderie at the airport is too ...

IPL 2019: Ben Stokes delivers an emotional message before leaving for ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

It won’t be Dabangg 3 vs Brahmastra this Christmas, but Karan Johar ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Sh ...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin snap back at pregnancy and Selena Gom ...

Nakul Nath Richest Among MP Candidates in Fray for Phase 4 Poll, Poore ...

Donald Trump Decides to Pull US Out of UN Arms Treaty as NRA Crowd Che ...

Disappointed that Moon Moon Sen Using Dead Mother Suchitra Sen's Name ...

IPL 2019, Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals Battle Sun ...

Indian-American Engineer Hirsh Singh Announces 2020 Congressional Bid ...

Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fourth Phase: Here’s How You Can Find Your ...

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Adorable Picture with AbRam & Drinks Picture-in- ...

Relationship Between India-Pakistan Remains Only Problem For Peace in ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.