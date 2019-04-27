Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams

BJP president Amit Shah on April 27 accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams and asserted all those involved in these scandals will be jailed in 90 days if the party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in this mineral-rich belt under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged that BJD MAs, MPs and officers were involved in both chit fund and mining scams, but the culprits went scot-free.

"Chit fund looteras and mining mafia were not put behind the bars as Naveen Patnaik protected them," the BJP chief alleged and asserted the culprits would land in jail within 90 days if his party forms government in Odisha after elections. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously in four phases. The fourth phase will be held on Monday. Shah said no action was taken by the BJD government to recover money from the mining mafias as per the recommendation of the M B Shah Commission.

Hitting out at Patnaik government, Shah said the centre provided Rs 6,000 crore to the state under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for the development of tribals, but the state government failed to utilise the funds.

Basic necessities of the people like roads, drinking water, electricity and healthcare facilities could not be provided as the chief minister is unable to understand Odia.

Lamenting that Patnaik failed to learn Odia in last 20 years, Shah said people must choose an Odia-speaking chief minister who can understand their problems and redress them. Patnaik is serving as CM continously since 2000.

Making a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi's working style, Shah said Modi works 18 hours a day and has not taken a single leave in the last 20 years.

On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi goes on leave every two months, he said mockingly.