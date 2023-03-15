Amid tussle over his remarks, Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliament on March 16

The Lok Sabha is expected to witness a stormy session on March 16 as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be attending the House proceedings amid the tussle between his party and the ruling BJP over his remarks on democracy in London.

Sources said, Gandhi who has returned to the national capital after delivering lectures at Cambridge University is also expected to speak in the House, where BJP ministers and MPs are seeking an apology from him for allegedly insulting India on foreign soil.

The second leg of budget session, which began on March 13, has already witnessed many confrontations between the Centre and the Opposition over Gandhi’s remarks that “Indian democracy is under attack” and that “the government switches off mics of opposition MPs”, following which the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was adjourned for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the opposition is attacking Centre on the Adani issue, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

On March 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, had gone to London and tried to discredit India. He tried to deeply hurt India’s honour and prestige. The House should condemn and he should apologise to the Lok Sabha.”

Moneycontrol News