    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

    The chief minister has been asked to come to the meeting alongwith his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party at 4 pm, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting with him at the Raj Niwas here Friday evening, amid the ongoing tussle between the elected government and the LG office.

    The two sides have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

    On January 16, Kejriwal and his party MLAs had marched from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena over the teachers' training proposal.