Amid talks of him joining NDA, former Congress leader Narayan Rane meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane, who had left Congress a few months ago in the hope of greener pastures, met BJP president Amit Shah at the latter’s New Delhi residence on Wednesday.

Both leaders talked to each other for over an hour and Rane left the house around midnight, along with current Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, with a smile on his face.

Reporters present at the location said Rane’s body language indicated that talks had been fruitful.

Earlier in the day, Rane travelled from Mumbai to Delhi along with his son Nitesh Rane. The late-night meeting was preceded by Shah meeting Fadnavis, who had come from Mumbai for the BJP chief ministers’ meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.