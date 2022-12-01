 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Amid support for PM Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Of them, the highest number of unemployed youths -- 26,921 -- were in Vadodara, followed by Ahmedabad (26,628), Anand (22,515), Rajkot (18,997) and Kheda (16,163) districts.

(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Nearly 3.64 lakh educated and "semi-educated" youngsters had registered with employment exchanges across Gujarat till December 2021, according to state government data.

Of them, the highest number of unemployed youths -- 26,921 -- were in Vadodara, followed by Ahmedabad (26,628), Anand (22,515), Rajkot (18,997) and Kheda (16,163) districts.

The figures were shared by Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja in his written replies to a set of questions by the opposition Congress during the State Legislative Assembly session in March.

Unemployment remains a major issue in Gujarat even as the BJP-ruled state's governance model has been at the core of the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre.

Polling to elect 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on Thursday and December 5.

In its recent report titled 'Unemployment in India - A Statistical Profile', the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a Mumbai-based private entity set up as an independent think-tank in 1976, pegged the overall unemployment rate in Gujarat at 2.83 per cent that existed between May and August this year, against 10.86 per cent at national level for the same period.