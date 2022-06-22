English
    Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive

    Bhagat Singh Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.

    June 22, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.

    Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
