Amid Maharashtra stalemate, Independent MLA claims 25 Shiv Sena MLAs in touch with BJP

An independent Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana has claimed that around 25 Shiv Sena legislators are in "touch" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will "join the government" if their party sits in Opposition, The Times of India has reported.

This comes amid a stalemate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra. Both parties want the chief minister's position.

This has resulted in a stalemate in government formation even though the Assembly election result was declared on October 24. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Rana, the MLA from Badnera constituency in Amravati, said that Fadnavis would again take charge as Maharashtra’s chief minister and that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena would split if it does not support its ally.

He told the newspaper that the 56 seats Sena won were because it was in alliance with the BJP and that it would not have otherwise won 25 seats on its own. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Twenty-five Sena MLAs are in touch with CM Fadnavis and with me, and they will join the government led by Fadnavis if the Sena decides to sit in the opposition," Rana said.

Rana blamed the Sena for creating a delay in government formation and said the party is insulting the people of Maharashtra. "The Sena is creating a hindrance in forming the government even though voters have given a clear mandate. This is an insult to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

The Badnera MLA also said that "about 20-25 Sena legislatures will sit on the BJP's side within two months once Fadnavis takes over as CM."

Also read | Nitin Gadkari can end Maharashtra deadlock in 2 hours: Shiv Sena leader tells Mohan Bhagwat

Calling Sena MP Sanjay Raut a "parrot" of the party, Rana said Uddhav Thackeray himself should speak out as he was part of the meeting with BJP National President Amit Shah and CM Fadnavis, and not Raut.

10th