Amid lockdown, Delhi government to present its budget in Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage
Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.
"Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because, without passage of the budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
