App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amid lockdown, Delhi government to present its budget in Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.

"Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because, without passage of the budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Close
The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Budget #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.