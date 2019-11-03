App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Amid deadlock with Sena, Devendra Fadnavis to head to Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Sources, however, said the meeting with Shah will be to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid an impasse on government formation in Maharashtra due to a tussle between allies BJP and Shiv Sena and unseasonal rains destroying crops, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will head to Delhi on November 4 to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

However, the two parties, which fought the polls in alliance, have got caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

Close

While the state government announced a Rs 10,000 crore package for affected farmers, ally Sena as well as opposition Congress and NCP called it inadequate considering the several lakh hectares of crops that have been damaged.

The state government had earlier put the crop area damaged at 54.22 lakh hectares.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had raised the "mysterious silence" of Shah, who heads the BJP, on the deadlock over formation of government.

The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

