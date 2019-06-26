Amid controversy over 'cut money', West Bengal grievance monitoring cell gets 1,200 complaints in 12 days

Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to her party workers for returning "cut money" to the people, a grievance redressal cell started by the government has received over 1,200 complaints in 12 days, The Economic Times has reported.

The redressal cell was started after Banerjee conducted the first administrative review meeting post elections.

The objective of the cell, according to the report, was to monitor the implementation of government welfare schemes and address the grievances faced by the common people.

The report states that among the numerous grievances received, there were complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for spreading communal hatred in certain districts as well as those against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for extortion of money to provide state benefits, such as old age pension.

Officials from the monitoring cell, reportedly set up in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), told the newspaper that over half a dozen local leaders have been arrested based on the complaints the cell has received against them.

"We have arrested former Panchayat member of TMC in Malda for taking cut money from people, and we also arrested three members of gram panchayat run by the BJP in Murshidabad," a senior government official told the newspaper.

Stating that "immediate actions" are being taken as and when they receive complaints, the official added that the BJP leaders were taking 'cut money' for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana.

"Corrupt practices were also going on over the public distribution system in Purulia. We have also got the licence of the accused ration dealer cancelled," the bureaucrat said.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of TMC, had asked all the representatives of her party to return the 'cut money' they had forcefully taken from the beneficiaries of state welfare schemes, starting from the year 2011.

The move comes at a time when several persons, ranging from farmers to businessmen, have alleged many TMC leaders have extorted money from them.

Prior to this, BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also echoed the same allegations while campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, elected representatives and government officials who accept 'cut money' will now be charged under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relates to criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by a banker, merchant or agent.