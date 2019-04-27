App
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid 'Avengers' craze, Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP's 'Endgame'

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new "Avengers" movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 26 came up with a political version, saying the BJP's "endgame" has begun.

Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie.

It assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties -- the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

