Amid 'Avengers' craze, Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP's 'Endgame'



Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar Coming soon pic.twitter.com/dOIYobwRge

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 26, 2019

At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new "Avengers" movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 26 came up with a political version, saying the BJP's "endgame" has begun.

Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie.

It assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties -- the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.