English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amendment of intermediary guidelines aimed at protection of online users: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Soon after the tweaks in IT rules were notified on Friday, Vaishnaw said, The focus of the amendment of intermediary guidelines is on the protection of online users.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Image: ANI)

    Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Image: ANI)

    IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the latest amendment of intermediary guidelines is focused on protection of online users.

    The comment came as the government on Friday notified new rules under which it will set up appellate panels to settle grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

    The three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months, according to the gazette notification.

    Soon after the tweaks in IT rules were notified on Friday, Vaishnaw said, The focus of the amendment of intermediary guidelines is on the protection of online users.

    The law of the land is supreme. Intermediary to ensure accessibility of its services to all users and respect their rights under the Constitution of India," he noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the latest amendments, the appellate committees will be able to review content moderation and other decisions of social media companies such as Meta and Twitter.

    "The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022," the notification said.

    Each grievance appellate committee will consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the central government, of which one will be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #India #IT Minister #IT Rules #Politics
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 09:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.