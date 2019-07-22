App
Politics
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amending RTI Act will end independence of information commissions, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who had actively worked for implementation of the Right to Information Act before coming into politics, said the decision to amend the RTI Act was a "bad move".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 22 opposed the Centre's move to amend the RTI Act, alleging that it will end the independence of central and states information commissions.

"Decision to amend the RTI Act is a bad move. It will end the independence of Central & States Information Commissions, which will be bad for RTI," Kejriwal tweeted.

On July 19, the Centre introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the RTI Act, seeking to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.

While tabling the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh had asserted it would lead to ease of delivery of RTI Act and described it as an enabling legislation for administration purposes.

However, transparency activists have slammed the government's move to amend the Act to take away statutory parity of Information Commissioners with Election Commissioners in terms of tenure and service conditions, saying it is an attack on the independence of the panel.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 10:55 am

tags #India #Politics

