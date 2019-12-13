App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amended Citizenship Act attempt to change narrative by design: Kamal Nath

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the government on Friday of practising a "politics of distractions" and said the amended Citizenship Act was an attempt to change narrative by "design".

Addressing the Indian Women's Press Club, Nath said he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic condition of the country.

"The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people's imagination. Every time there is economic slowdown, a bill is introduced, a decision is taken to distract people," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #cab #Citizenship Act #India #Kamal Nath #Politics

