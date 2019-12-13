Amended Citizenship Act attempt to change narrative by design: Kamal Nath

Addressing the Indian Women's Press Club, Nath said he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic condition of the country.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the government on Friday of practising a "politics of distractions" and said the amended Citizenship Act was an attempt to change narrative by "design".
Addressing the Indian Women's Press Club, Nath said he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic condition of the country."The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people's imagination. Every time there is economic slowdown, a bill is introduced, a decision is taken to distract people," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:01 pm