Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amend Constitution to ensure use of Indian languages in SC, high courts: Ram Vilas Paswan

Language is linked to people's birth place and surroundings and English has been imposed on Indians, Paswan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on September 14 pitched for all-round promotion of Hindi, saying the Constitution should be amended to ensure the use of Indian languages in the Supreme Court and all high courts of the country.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Janshakti Party leader said English was meant to serve as the language for official purposes for only 15 years when the Constitution was adopted in 1950 but continues to have the same status while Hindi, which was made an official language, has been ignored.

Language is linked to people's birth place and surroundings and English has been imposed on Indians, he said.

English should not be mandatory but an optional language in our Supreme Court and high courts, he said, noting that Hindi is presently allowed in only four high courts.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #India #Politics

