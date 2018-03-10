App
Mar 10, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ambedkar statue vandalised in Azamgarh: Police

The statue of Ambedkar installed in Rajapatti village under Captanganj police station area was found vandalised this morning by the villagers who informed the police, SP, rural Narendra Pratap Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Miscreants allegedly vandalised the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in a village here, adding to the string of such incidents in the country targeting political icons and social reformers.

Infuriated over the incident, locals started gathering in the area. Police and senior officials rushed to the village and pacified them, the SP said. The repair work has started and efforts are on to identify the miscreants, the SP said. Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the incident, the SP added.

This is the second incident of its kind in the state after a statue was vandalised on Wednesday in Meerut and was later replaced. Similar incidents have also been reported from other parts of the country with statues of communist leader Vladimir Lenin, social reformer Ramasamy Periyar's and Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee being vandalised in recent days.

