Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ambedkar backed 'Dalitstan', but we are all together: Goa Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar

Ajgaonkar was speaking in the Goa Assembly on Monday during the motion congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had thought of a 'Dalitstan' for Dalits, but people of India remained united.

"During partition, Muslims went to the other side, Pakistan became a Muslim nation. (But) Hindustan did not become a Hindu nation," Ajgaonkar said addressing the House.

Close

"Some people speak about Hindu nation. Hindu comprises all communities, Catholics, Hindus, Muslims, Dalits. For Dalits, Babasaheb Ambedkar said there would be another Dalitstan. But still, we all are together," said the BJP MLA from Pernem constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

"When the country became independent, Ambedkar gave us a Constitution for democracy which has Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits," the deputy chief minister said.

If this country is great, it is because of everyone's contribution, he added.

The state Assembly on Monday passed a motion congratulating Modi and Shah over the passage of CAA in Parliament.

The new law, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10. It was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:45 am

tags #B R Ambedkar #India #Manohar Ajgaonkar #Politics

