Amarinder Singh to launch his own party before Punjab polls, may ally with BJP: Report

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

A month after his unceremonious exit from the Congress party, ex-Chief of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said he was looking to float his own party, The Print reported.

The former Congress leader, who stepped down due to “repeated humiliation”, said in an interview to The Print that his party is likely to forge a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). That apart, he is also looking to ally with the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), namely, the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions, before Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Amarinder Singh also spoke about the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three controversial agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre and hinted at a possible resolution soon. He said he will reach out to the farmers before the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year and that his alliance with the BJP will depend on whether there is a satisfactory resolution to the farmers’ issue.

The Captain’s media advisor and aide Raveen Thukral tweeted: “The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year.”

Thukral added: “Hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if the farmers’ protest is resolved in the farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions.”

Notably, days after resigning as Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh had clarified that just because he has quit the Congress party, does not mean that he will join its arch-rival -- the BJP.