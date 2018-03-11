App
Mar 11, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder Singh must visit sand mafia affected areas adjoining hills: AAP

On March 6, Amarinder Singh had ordered a massive crackdown on illegal mining on the Sutlej river bed .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab's main opposition Aam Aadmi Party today advised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to visit the most "sand mafia affected areas from Pathankot to Dera Bassi to know the exact situation of illegal mining happening in the state".

On March 6, Amarinder Singh had ordered a massive crackdown on illegal mining on the Sutlej river bed after spotting from his helicopter unauthorised use of certain equipment and underlined the need to streamline the entire system to curb illegal mining while, at the same time, ensuring that genuine contractors are not harassed in any way.

The next day, Amarinder had called a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of 14 districts to discuss the issue of illegal mining as well as the state's mining policy, for the review of which a 3-member cabinet sub-committee has been set up.

AAP's Punjab unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann in a statement said Amarinder Singh must visit the most sand mafia affected areas from Pathankot to Dera Bassi to know the exact situation of illegal mining happening in the state.

Mann said the areas adjoining hills are worst affected and the CM should take action against the people allegedly involved in illegal mining in these areas as well.

The AAP leader alleged hundreds of stone crushers can be seen working on the banks of Ghaggar, Satluj, and Beas rivers without any interruption.

"The people of these areas are being threatened by mafia for raising voice against them," he claimed.

tags #AAP #Amarinder Singh #Politics #Punjab

