Amarinder Singh indisposed, likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting: Sources

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place, they said.

PTI
February 20, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is indisposed and unlikely to attend Saturday''s meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

The Niti Aayog''s governing council meets regularly. This will be the sixth meeting of the government think tank''s apex body.

"The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog''s meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place," sources close to Singh said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to give the meeting a miss.

The Niti Aayog's governing council includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.

The prime minister will chair Saturday's meeting wherein issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.

The meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, the statement said.
