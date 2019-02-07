App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder Singh assures Sushma Swaraj after reports of 4 Indians stuck in Armenia

Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj tweeted about the plight of four Indians from Punjab.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on February 7 assured External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that appropriate action would be taken against the travel agents accused of sending four Punjabis to Armenia fraudulently.

According to a media report, four Indians from Punjab are stuck in Armenia and had uploaded a video on social media, requesting Aam Aadmi Party parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann to bring them back.

Singh told Swaraj that a case had already been registered by the state police in the matter. ".@SushmaSwaraj ji a case has already been registered and I've instructed the @DGPPunjabPolice to take appropriate action against the suspects immediately. Will keep you informed," the chief minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj tweeted about the plight of four Indians from Punjab. The external affairs minister said the Indian ambassador in Armenia had reached them and was providing all help and assistance.

related news

Swaraj also spoke to the chief minister and asked him to apprehend the travel agents concerned. "He (Singh) has promised immediate action in the matter," she added.

The Kapurthala police has booked six people, including an Armenia-based travel agent, for allegedly fraudulently sending the four men to Armenia on tourist visa last December after promising work visa.

On the basis of the statements by the family members of the trapped persons, the Punjab police has registered two FIRs -- one under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and another under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #India #Politics #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.