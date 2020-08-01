Amar Singh was skilful politician, had friends in all parties, say leaders across political spectrum

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh on Saturday and said he had friends in all parties. SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of Singh with his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and paid homage to the departed soul.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his condolences to Singh's family and associates and prayed to god for the peace of the departed soul.

Paying homage to Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described him as an energetic leader with a humorous nature and said he had friends in all the political parties.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said Singh was a strategist and a skilled politician with a sociable nature.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Singh will always be remembered as a valued colleague and a wonderful human being.

Patel's party colleague Raj Babbar paid homage to Singh and said may the almighty bless his soul and give strength to his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Singh (64) died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday.

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.