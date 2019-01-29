App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alliance talks with Congress-NCP at a standstill: Prakash Ambedkar

Congress leaders including state unit chief Ashok Chavan and Manikrao Thakre and NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal met Ambedkar for alliance talks earlier in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday said talks with the Congress and NCP for a grand alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls have come to a "standstill".

Congress leaders including state unit chief Ashok Chavan and Manikrao Thakre and NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal met Ambedkar for alliance talks earlier in the day.

"I had demanded an action plan on how to curb the parallel administration being run in the government by the RSS. The Congress-NCP leaders told me they will discuss the issue with their (respective) central leadership. They haven't responded on this issue yet," Ambedkar told PTI.

"Talks (for an alliance) haven't failed. They are at a standstill," he informed.

"I told them discussion on the number of seats will happen only after their response regarding how to curb the RSS' parallel administration," he said.

Ambedkar added, "I have already demanded 12 Lok Sabha seats (in the alliance).
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Prakash Ambedkar

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.