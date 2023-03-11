 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allahabad HC says Mukhtar Ansari gang most dreaded gang of India, denies bail to member

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

The court also urged the State to provide protection and support to witnesses for a free and fair trial.

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to a member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang in a 2010 murder case in Mau district in which the jailed gangster-turned-politician is also an accused.

The court said Ansari's gang is the "most dreaded criminal gang of India" and it is possible that the accused, Ramu Mallah, could influence witnesses and their deposition in the case if allowed to come out of jail.

Mallah, who is being tried in several other cases, had moved the bail application under Section 439 of the CrPC, which empowers the court to grant bail and also impose conditions on the accused if necessary.

Opposing the bail application, the government counsel Ratnendu Kumar Singh said the accused could influence witnesses and secure acquittal in the present case. To this, the court agreed.