Allahabad HC issues fresh notices to political parties, CEC on caste-based rallies

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has issued fresh notices to the chief election commissioner and major political parties in Uttar Pradesh, seeking their response on why there should not be a complete ban on caste-based rallies.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also sought to know why the election commission should not take action if such rallies are held, and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order recently on an old PIL filed by local lawyer Motilal Yadav. The petitioner had sought a ban on caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, when the court had heard the matter on July 11, 2013, it put an interim ban on organising caste-based rallies in the state. The bench had also issued notices to the state's four main political parties -- BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress -- for their response.

Even after nine years, none of the political parties have submitted their response nor has the chief election commissioner, the bench noted.

Expressing concerns at this, the bench issued the fresh notices.